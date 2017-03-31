No. 2 seed Hamilton Heights Christian holds off No. 3 seed St. Frances Academy in overtime

MIDDLE VILLAGE, N.Y. — Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) overcame the best St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) could give for a 56-55 overtime win in a girls semifinal at the DICK’S High School Nationals.

Elizabeth Balogun had 14 points to lead the Hawks (29-1), including three key free throws in overtime.

Freshman guard Angel Reese led St. Frances with 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, none bigger than a putback at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. She also hit two free throws to put St. Frances up 55-54 early in overtime.

A key point in the game came with six minutes to go in the third quarter when HHCA’s 6-6 freshman center, Kamilla Cardosa, picked up her fourth foul as the Hawks led 29-25. Instead of falling apart, the Hawks stepped it up offensively and began to pull away. They led 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.

St. Frances turned it on though, going on an 11-0 run to tie it at 40 on a three-pointer by Nia Clouden. The Hawks responded with a three-pointer of their own by Amber Hunt, signaling the game would come down to the wire.

Hamilton Heights took a 9-0 run to start the game, but St. Frances (30-1), led by freshman guard Amber Reese, who had seven points in the first half, came back and tied the score at 15 on two free throws by Nia Clouden. The Panthers even took the lead briefly before the Hawks made another run. Jazmine Massengill, a junior who has committed to Tennessee and junior wing Elizabeth Balogun each had six first-half points for HHCA.

Both teams came into the event with impressive postseason tournament wins. HHCA won the National Association of Christian Athletes tournament and the National Prep tournament and St. Frances, the Interscholastic Association of Maryland A champion, won the Bishop Walsh invitational.