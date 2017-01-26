No. 2 Sprague dominates wrestling dual vs. No. 9 North Salem

Sprague remains the team to beat heading into the Greater Valley Conference district wrestling tournament next month.

The second-ranked Olympians posted a convincing 60-11 victory over No. 9 North Salem on Wednesday in a dual meet at Sprague High School.

The matchup between the GVC’s highest-ranked teams was originally scheduled for Feb. 17, but it was postponed due to a snow day. It was worth the wait.

“I love competing against the best,” North coach Andy Pickett said.

Sprague is not only the best team in the GVC, but the Olympians could have what it takes to make a run at the state championship. They finished second in the recent Oregon Wrestling Classic at Redmond behind defending state champion Roseburg.

Sprague won 11 of the 14 weight classes Wednesday, including two by forfeit.

“Dual meets is all about matchups and we matched up well at certain weights and the kids wrestled well,” Sprague coach Nolan Harris said.

In the feature match of the evening, North Salem sophomore Ian Carlos defeated Sprague junior Michael Murphy, 7-4 at 145 pounds. Carlos, the state runnerup last year at 126, is top-ranked at 145. Murphy is ranked No. 3.

Carlos registered three takedowns in the match and that proved to be the difference. It would come as no surprise if they met in the final of the district championships, which will be held Feb. 17-19 at West Salem.

“This year I feel a lot better than I did last year,” said Carlos, who is unbeaten this season. “I’m feeling a lot stronger.”

Among Sprague wrestlers ranked in the top 10, junior Bo Joklur (No. 4 at 106), sophomore Landon Davis (No. 9 at 152) and senior Dane McKinney (No. 8 at 182) won by pins.

Carlos, senior Brandon Quezada (No. 8 at 113) and junior Jorge Ochoa (No. 11 at 195) were responsible for North’s victories.

The top four placers in each division at districts advance to the state tournament Feb. 24-25 at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6726 or Twitter.com/ghorowitz