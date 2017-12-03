No. 2 St. John's College turns up defense to throttle No. 11 South Shore

FAIRFAX, Va. — St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), the No. 2 team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings, turned up the defensive pressure on No. 11 South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and the result was a dominating 71-37 victory Saturday at the Art Turner Tipoff Classic.

The Cadets (2-0) gave up 13 points in the first half to South Shore sophomore Chloe Wilson, but allowed the rest of the team to score a single free throw and by that time, St. John’s had built up a 34-14 lead on the defending New York State Federation champion.

“Fourteen points at half is pretty good defensively,” St. John’s coach Jonathan Scribner said. “So, I was pleased with the defensive effort. There’s really not much else to say.”

Freshman guard Azzi Fudd led the Cadets with 24 points while Carly Rivera had 12 points. In Fudd’s first two high school games at St. John’s, she’s averaging 23.5 points a game.

“I was really nervous at first, but we’ve come a long way and we have a long way to go,” Fudd said. “Every practice, we’re getting better, so it’s fun to see how well we’re going to jell.”

The Vikings, playing in their first game of the season, were led by Wilson with 14 points.

“I know it’s our first game, but our seniors just have to do a better job,” South Shore coach Anwar Gladden said.

Fudd, who played for USA Basketball in the FIBA Americas U16 championship last summer was diplomatic when asked which team would win between the U16 squad and St. John’s deep squad.

“St. John’s girls are older,” Fudd said. “That would be a good game. Which team would I be playing for?”