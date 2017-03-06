No. 2 St. John's girls basketball repeats as D.C. state champions

Congratulations to our girls' basketball team – they defeated Visitation 63-51 today to win their second consecutive DCSAA title. Go Cadets! pic.twitter.com/A5OoK9x7wY — SJC Cadet Athletics (@SJCAthletics) March 5, 2017

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) won its second consecutive D.C. State Athletic Association championship with a 63-51 victory against Georgetown Visitation.

St. John’s, ranked No. 2 in the Super 25, closed the game with a 15-1 run to pull away after the teams had split the title games over the last two years.

Visitation led 50-48 in the fourth quarter before St. John’s took the lead on a three-pointer by Aisha Sheppard and surged to victory.

Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo, the championship MVP, had 17 points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes of action.