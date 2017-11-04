No. 20 Pearl (Miss.) wins thriller vs. Brandon in Super 25 fan Game of the Week

BRANDON, Miss. — Cars lined Highway 18 for miles for the 66th annual “Eat Dirt” game Friday night and it felt like everyone in Rankin County was at Bulldogs Stadium.

The game lived up to the hype as these two teams battled it out in the first overtime game these two have played against each other since 2011. No. 2 Pearl, though, left with its second straight win against Brandon, pulling it out 28-27.

“Oh god how better would you want this game to end,” Pearl coach John Perry said. “What a great ballgame. It’s a shame that either team had to lose.”

After a botched PAT by Brandon following its overtime touchdown, Pearl answered with a Tylan Knight rushing touchdown and a PAT to put it away.

“A four-quarter game and you fight to the finish,” Knight said. “You never give up. We never gave up. I tip my hat to them though they played one great ballgame.”

