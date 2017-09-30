No. 20 Trinity (Louisville) rolls rival St. Xavier

Nick Bohn threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and the Trinity High School defense dominated in a 28-0 victory over rival St. Xavier on Friday in front of an estimated crowd of 24,000 at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Bohn completed 32 of 42 passes for 237 yards as Trinity (7-0) ran its state-best winning streak to 22 games. The Shamrocks have won six straight meetings against the Tigers and 13 of the past 14 to take a 44-37-2 lead in the series that began in 1956.

Bohn’s second TD pass – a 4-yarder to Nick Strothman – gave Trinity a 14-0 lead with 13 seconds left before halftime. The Shamrocks got the kickoff to start the second half and put together a methodical drive, marching 90 yards on 12 plays and getting a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bohn to Ryan Miller for a 21-0 lead at the 8:04 mark.

Bohn’s final scoring throw – a 23-yarder to Jacob McCarthy – made it 28-0 at the 9:22 mark of the fourth quarter.

Trinity senior Rondale Moore did not score but put on a show, carrying seven times for 108 yards and catching 11 passes for 81 yards.

St. X (5-1) managed just 158 total yards and nine first downs. Quarterback Jack Albers completed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards.

For more, visit the Courier-Journal