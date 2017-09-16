No. 22 Pearl (Miss.) outlasts Madison Central in Super 25 Fan Game of the Week

MADISON — Pearl was held to 43 yards of total offense and gained only three first downs all game and just beat the No. 4 team in the state.

Four turnovers will do that.

No. 1 Pearl was out-gained throughout the game, but it made so many defensive and special teams plays that it didn’t matter as the Pirates beat Madison Central, 14-7.

MORE: How the Super 25 fared

“Slobber. Knockers. That was one great football game,” Pearl coach John Perry said. “Two great defenses. I wouldn’t be surprised if we managed to meet back up again down the road. That would be awesome.”

Both defenses dictated this game, but Pearl was simply able to make more out of it. Madison Central quarterback J.D. Hull threw an interception near midfield in the second quarter that was returned to the 4 by Jarvis Townsend. Then Pearl’s Jaylon Stovall ran it in on a reverse for a touchdown.

Hull left the game after the interception, and his left arm was in a sling.

In the second half, Pearl forced a fumble at the line of scrimmage and Tylan Knight took it nearly 60 yards for a Pearl touchdown. Then, Madison Central answered back with a 49-yard touchdown run by Cam White.

Regardless, Perry is just proud of his team after yet another down-to-the-wire, top-10 win.

“We are a resilient group,” he said. “We are very tough. These jokers will fight, man. If we want to go into a bar room, I’ll take half those jokers with me.”

Then a reporter pointed out he can’t bring high school students to a bar.

“Well, maybe when they get older.”

For more, visit the Jackson Clarion-Ledger