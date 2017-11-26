No. 23 Katy rolls up 457 yards in rout of Cypress Ranch

HOUSTON—The Katy (Texas) Tigers are who we thought they were and they imposed their will against Cypress Ranch in a 55-7 blowout of the Mustangs at NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The first quarter was full of stiff, hard-nosed play from Cy-Ranch. The Mustangs managed to hold the Tigers to two scores in the first quarter—a touchdown followed by a field goal—while scoring their own seven points.

The Mustangs struggled and were held to 118 yards total on offense with just three yards rushing, whereas the Tigers boasted 457 yards. Katy scored six unanswered touchdowns after the first quarter, four alone in the second quarter of play thanks to strong efforts from by running back Deondrick Glass and quarterback Austin Marshall.

Marshall, a senior, splitting reps as usual at the shot caller position with freshman phenom Bronson McClelland. McClelland played well at quarterback, throwing a touchdown of his own on a 43-yard pass to receiver Jordan Patrick midway through the second quarter.

“The kids really stepped up and created some turnovers,” said Katy head coach Gary Joseph on his team’s performance Saturday afternoon. “They prepared well all week and I’m proud of them.”

