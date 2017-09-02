No. 23 Trinity (Ky.) recovers to beat Moeller (Ohio) in Super 25 Fan Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE — “Big Moe” had the momentum at the start but speedy receiver Rondale Moore, heady quarterback Nick Bohn and the rest of No. 23 Trinity (Louisville) recovered to rock Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) after halftime, 38-30 in front of more than 3,000 fans on a cloudy and wet Saturday.

The game had been voted the Super 25 Game of the Week by readers of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Moore set two school records and Bohn had the most passing yards for a Jefferson County quarterback in the last 15 years.

The Crusaders had a chance to tie on their final drive, but Moeller tight end Brendan Bates, a University of Kentucky commit, tipped a pass and Trinity defender Alex Wilson dove to intercept it. Trinity then took two knees to end it.

Moeller (1-1) jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter behind Eric Wills’ 27-yard touchdown pass from Miles McBride and a 42-yard field goal from Kevin Thibodeaux after his ensuing extra point had been blocked.

McBride capped off a 12-yard run up the middle with a diving touchdown and then threw the conversion to Bates as the Crusaders extended their lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

While both teams struggled to move the ball early, they finished the first half with a flurry, combining for 17 points and three scoring drives in the final 2:42. Bohn grinded out a 1-yard touchdown run on a play which took several seconds before any official signaled for the score.

Trinity’s momentum was shortlived as Moeller tight end Jack McCracken caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from McBride. McCracken shook off a Trinity defender along the Rocks’ sideline and had no one in his vicinity the final 30 yards.

Trinity (3-0) was able to go into halftime down two scores as kicker Sebastion Mata made a 20-yard field goal from the right hash.

Trinity got back within one score as Rondale Moore, who had a busy first half with 10 receptions for 111 yards, scored on a 40-yard pass up the middle from Bohn to make it 24-17 with 5:53 left in the third quarter. Moore’s 2-yard touchdown reception and Mata’s kick tied it at 24 with 2:05 left in the third, while the Rocks took their first lead at 31-24 with 16.1 seconds left in the third quarter on a 6-yard pass from Bohn to Tony Palombino.

Moore’s 44-yard scoring strike from Bohn with 9:39 left in the game pushed the Rocks’ lead to 38-24. It also gave Moore his 21st reception of the game, good enough for sole possession of second place all-time in state history, according to the KHSAA’s online records.

Moore finished with 22 receptions (school record) for 304 yards (school record) and three touchdowns. Bohn was no slouch himself, completing 39-of-48 passes for 490 yards with four touchdowns. He was intercepted once. Only former University of Louisville quarterback Brian Brohm had more passing yards in a single game, with Brohm throwing for 552 yards against Male in 2002.