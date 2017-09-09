No. 23 Trinity (Louisville) holds opponent to one yard of offense in first half, wins easily

Trinity’s defense showed up in force early Friday night as the Shamrocks rolled host Male 22-0-in a clash of two of the top Class 6-A teams in Kentucky high school football.

MORE: How the Super 25 fared for Sep. 8-Sept. 9

The Shamrocks (4-0), the top-ranked team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, held No. 3 Male to just one yard of offense on 24 plays in the first half. As Trinity held firm against the Bulldogs (3-1), junior Geremiah Smith led the offensive attack.

The running back ran for 136 yards on 25 carries and added 37 yards on two receptions. His 39-yard run with 8:03 left in the second quarter pushed the score to 14-0.

Male had opportunities to get back in the game in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs couldn’t convert. After a goal-line stand to keep the deficit 17-0, Male finally found some offense and moved the ball to the Trinity 12-yard line. However, the Rocks stopped them on downs there. After forcing Trinity to a three-and-out, Ethan Bibb’s 54-yard punt return for a touchdown was called back due to a penalty.