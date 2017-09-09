No. 23 Trinity (Louisville) holds opponent to one yard of offense in first half, wins easily

USA Today Sports

Trinity’s defense showed up in force early Friday night as the Shamrocks rolled host Male 22-0-in a clash of two of the top Class 6-A teams in Kentucky high school football.

The Shamrocks (4-0), the top-ranked team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, held No. 3 Male to just one yard of offense on 24 plays in the first half. As Trinity held firm against the Bulldogs (3-1), junior Geremiah Smith led the offensive attack.

The running back ran for 136 yards on 25 carries and added 37 yards on two receptions. His 39-yard run with 8:03 left in the second quarter pushed the score to 14-0.

Male had opportunities to get back in the game in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs couldn’t convert. After a goal-line stand to keep the deficit 17-0, Male finally found some offense and moved the ball to the Trinity 12-yard line. However, the Rocks stopped them on downs there. After forcing Trinity to a three-and-out, Ethan Bibb’s 54-yard punt return for a touchdown was called back due to a penalty.

