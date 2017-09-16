No. 24 Colquitt County (Ga.) goes down to Brookwood (Ga.), RB Dante Black

It’s rare that a national Super 25 team would be completely flummoxed by a single running back, but that’s precisely what happened Friday to No. 24 Colquitt County (Ga.), which just couldn’t keep up with Brookwood running back Dante Black.

A senior at Brookwood (Ga.), Black run over, around and through the Colquitt defense, racking up 218 yards and all four of Brookwood’s four touchdowns … in the first half alone.

The Packers never caught up, eventually falling 42-25 in a frustrating and almost certainly brief return to the Super 25.

While the Colquitt defense stiffened in the second half, allowing just two Broncos touchdowns, Black’s virtuoso first half performance dug Colquitt too deep a hole for it to dig itself out of. Also, the scorer of the fifth touchdown? That was Black, too.

Five touchdowns, 267 yards on 33 carries, and just enough moxie to ensure that the Packers were dealt their first loss of the season. That’s some performance, though while it was clearly Black’s best, it wasn’t his only solid output of the season; Black racked up 121 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Brookwood’s 35-7 rout of South Gwinnett. In fact, if that game had been closer, Black might have got more work with the ball and padded his stats further.

Black holds scholarship offers from the likes of Air Force and Army, while he’s also been contacted and tracked by Vanderbilt and Duke.

Wherever he ends up, Black ensured that he’ll arrive as a player known for being a gamer. If any of his future teammates or coaches doubt that, they can ask Colquitt County.