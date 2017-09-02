No. 25 American Heritage (Fla.) handles Nevada power Liberty

In a battle of Patriots, it was the team coached by a former Dolphin and Chief that came out on top.

Hosting Liberty (Henderson, Nev.), No. 25 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) was relentless from the start on its way to a 31-0 rout. The win comes a week after American Heritage went to Virginia Beach and defeated Bishop Sullivan Catholic, 14-7.

Friday night, the team coached by three-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain and featuring top prep cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead on its way to the interstate victory.

American Heritage and Liberty captains meet at midfield. Kickoff minutes away. @AndreMHsports @Manny_Navarro pic.twitter.com/WVAJBmlM0b — Bill Daley (@Billykid11) September 1, 2017

The Patriots (2-0) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when senior running back and Vanderbilt commit Miles Jones (4 carries, 37 yards) scored from 2 yards.

In the second quarter, after senior cornerback Tyson Campbell recovered a fumble, Josh Alexander scored on a 74-yard strike from senior quarterback Cameron Smith on the next play to give American Heritage a 14-0 advantage.

After a 49-yard field goal by Jimmy Lowery made it 17-0, a 35-yard scoop and score by senior defensive end Andrew Chatfield pushed the advantage to 24-0 before halftime.

That's a live ball! Backwards pass recovered by @Drew_Chatfield and taken to the house. 24-0 @AH__Athletics late in first half. pic.twitter.com/4TLD65vXL1 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 2, 2017

American Heritage’s Tyler Jones (10 carries, 142 yards, per the Sun Sentinel) completed the scoring when he ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the opening play of the third quarter. He got the bulk of the action after Miles Jones’ early exit.

Liberty (1-1) continues its interstate schedule when it hosts Alta (Sandy, Utah) next Saturday, while American Heritage plays its first Florida opponent when it hosts Miramar on Friday.