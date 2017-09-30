No. 25 Tulsa Union holds off Owasso in double overtime

Noah Rauschenberg’s 26-yard field goal lifted No. 25 Union (Tulsa) to a 44-41 double-overtime defeat of visiting Owasso on Friday.

Rauschenberg actually had to make two field goals, as his first attempt, though good, was nullified by a last-second timeout by Owasso (4-1).

Union (5-0) had a big game from quarterback Peyton Thompson, who threw three touchdown passes after halftime, the biggest a 16-yarder to A.K. Wilson in the first overtime that gave the Redskins a brief 41-34 lead.

Owasso tied it at 41 in the first overtime period on Will Kuehne’s 2-yard run and William Felts’ point-after.

The Redskins trailed the entire game until Avery Alverson hauled in Thompson’s 29-yard touchdown pass with three minutes left in regulation to give Union a 34-27 lead. That touchdown was preceded by a 2-yard Thompson to Jordan Kelley pass that cut Owasso’s lead to 27-26.

With under a minute left, Owasso, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, sent the game into overtime on a 3-yard pass from Kuehne to Tyrese Sisson.

Owasso was up 27-20 after Kelyn Jones forced a fumble and rumbled 95 yards in the third quarter.

Owasso led 20-7 with 8:16 to go in the second half on Hayden Spriggs’ 19-yard interception return. From there, the Redskins scored back-to-back touchdowns to tie the score at 20 going into the half. The first came on a 49-yard touchdown catch by C.J. Moore and the second on a 16-yard run by Keviyon Cooper.

Wayne Jones intercepted Union’s first play from scrimmage, setting up a Kuehne to Sam Thompson touchdown pass to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Cooper ran it in from the 1-yard line to cut the lead to 7-6, but Union’s point-after failed. Bryce Cabrera’s 19-yard run made it 13-6 and Spriggs’ pick-six put Owasso up 20-6 in the second quarter.