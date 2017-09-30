USA Today Sports

No. 25 Tulsa Union holds off Owasso in double overtime

No. 25 Tulsa Union holds off Owasso in double overtime

Super 25

No. 25 Tulsa Union holds off Owasso in double overtime

Noah Rauschenberg’s 26-yard field goal lifted No. 25 Union (Tulsa) to a 44-41 double-overtime defeat of visiting Owasso on Friday.

Rauschenberg actually had to make two field goals, as his first attempt, though good, was nullified by a last-second timeout by Owasso (4-1).

Union (5-0) had a big game from quarterback Peyton Thompson, who threw three touchdown passes after halftime, the biggest a 16-yarder to A.K. Wilson in the first overtime that gave the Redskins a brief 41-34 lead.

Owasso tied it at 41 in the first overtime period on Will Kuehne’s 2-yard run and William Felts’ point-after.

The Redskins trailed the entire game until Avery Alverson hauled in Thompson’s 29-yard touchdown pass with three minutes left in regulation to give Union a 34-27 lead. That touchdown was preceded by a 2-yard Thompson to Jordan Kelley pass that cut Owasso’s lead to 27-26.

With under a minute left, Owasso, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, sent the game into overtime on a 3-yard pass from Kuehne to Tyrese Sisson.

Owasso was up 27-20 after Kelyn Jones forced a fumble and rumbled 95 yards in the third quarter.

Owasso led 20-7 with 8:16 to go in the second half on Hayden Spriggs’ 19-yard interception return. From there, the Redskins scored back-to-back touchdowns to tie the score at 20 going into the half. The first came on a 49-yard touchdown catch by C.J. Moore and the second on a 16-yard run by Keviyon Cooper.

Wayne Jones intercepted Union’s first play from scrimmage, setting up a  Kuehne to Sam Thompson touchdown pass to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Cooper ran it in from the 1-yard line to cut the lead to 7-6, but Union’s point-after failed. Bryce Cabrera’s 19-yard run made it 13-6 and Spriggs’ pick-six put Owasso up 20-6 in the second quarter.

 

, , , , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home