No. 3 Allen withstands Lake Travis rally to win instant classic Texas State Championship

ARLINGTON — Lake Travis, nearly stole a state-title worthy win after dealing a possible trump — no pun intended — card after a bad deal.

Allen, though, countered with a near-loaded deck during Saturday’s 35-33 UIL 6A Division I State Championship victory against the Cavaliers, calling upon an ace in the hole to help it weather a furious rally.

“A lot of what took place on this field today was Adam Garry. He never complained and fought like a warrior. He was exactly what an Allen Eagle is,” Head Coach Terry Gambill said of his team’s motivation to bring a state title back to Allen for the first time since Kyler Murray did it in 2014 and earn its fifth since 2008.

While 18-year-old Garry’s tragic death from cancer on Oct. 28 may have been an added spark to Allen’s gasoline-powered talent, Lake Travis battled a more recent demon — an game-ending injury to its starting quarterback on the first play from scrimmage.

After the loss of Ohio State commit Matthew Baldwin, the Cavaliers thrust Hudson Card onto the biggest stage in high school football. Through the arm and legs of their uber-mobile sophomore quarterback they staged the UIL State Championship games’ second insta-classic in as many days, rallying from a 21-point deficit in the second and third quarters.

