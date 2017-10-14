No. 3 Allen (Texas) blows past Plano (Texas), 38-10, in latest one-sided victory

If the USA TODAY Super 25 national title is to finally wind up back in Texas, it will probably have to be earned in Allen (Texas). This year’s Eagles squad might have a better shot at staking a claim to that title than any of their counterparts in recent season, but first they need plenty of things to happen. Winning the remainder of their schedule is chief among those tasks, and so far the Eagles are taking care of business.

No. 3 Allen whitewashed another area foe in a 38-10 victory against Plano (Texas) High on Friday in a game that was never even as close as the scoreline looks. The Eagles led 29-0 at halftime, 35-3 after three periods and didn’t yield a touchdown until the final 8:00 of the game.

The Eagles dominance in district has become so complete that the largest daily drama is the point spread in their victories. According to Star Local Media sports editor Matt Welch, Allen has outscored its district foes 158-20 so far.

There’s no sign of that pace abating, either. If Allen ensures it doesn’t, the Eagles will be in pole position to take advantage of any missteps from No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif) or No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.).

You know what that means? Game on for the national title, with plenty of time left to prove each team’s case.