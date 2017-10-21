No. 3 Allen (Texas) dominates Denton Guyer in another one-sided affair

And that's a wrap.

No. 3 Allen (Texas) continued to stake its claim as the best team in Texas Friday night, doing so in convincing fashion. After going down by a score early on the road at Denton Guyer, Allen didn’t flinch on its way to a convincing 45-7 triumph.

After going down 7-0 with 7:40 to play in the first quarter, the Eagles tied the game a minute later on a sensational play between their quarterback/wide receiver connection of four-star recruits.

The Eagles tied the game at 7-7 on this phenomenal 40-yard connection between quarterback Grant Tisdale and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., and it was off to the races for Allen (7-0) after that.

Allen running back Brock Sturges finished the night with 105 yards (including a 50-yard TD) on just 11 rushes. Tisdale added a 53-yard running score of his own as he raced for 98 total yards on 10 scrambles in addition to 139 passing yards and two TDs.

According to Star Local Sports Media sports editor Matt Welch, the Eagles have now outscored District 6-6A foes 203-27.

The Eagles, who had a halftime lead of 28-7 en route to the cruise-control win, return home to host McKinney next Friday.