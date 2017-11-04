No. 3 Allen (Texas) pummels Plano East, remains perfect

The No. 3 Allen (Texas) football team is still unbeaten and, really, it has yet to be threatened.

That trend of convincing victories continued Friday night when Plano East came to town. The Eagles dominated from the start on their way to a 56-30 victory.

SCORES: Super 25 Football

The win improved the Eagles to 9-0 on the season, with each of the nine victories coming by a double-digit margin. The 26-point margin Friday night was actually the “closest” of the Eagles’ six most recent victories.

On this night, quarterback Grant Tisdale went 10-for-15 for 206 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 42 yards and a score. Carson Schleker (5 rec., 101 yards), Kahlil Overton and Andrew Magee all caught TD throws from Tisdale, while running back Brock Sturges ran 13 times for 119 yards and two TDs.

Plano East (3-6) did manage to snap Allen’s five-game streak of allowing 14 points or less.

The next stop on Allen’s tour of dominance comes at Wylie next Friday in the regular-season finale.