No. 3 Allen (Texas) rolls past McKinney, 49-14, in latest rout

The Allen Eagles remain undefeated, and they’re staking their claim to regional supremacy with absolute dominance.

On Friday, the Eagles — currently ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY Super 25 — jumped out to a 21-7 lead against McKinney after the first quarter and exploded from there, eventually cruising through the final quarter of a 49-14 final score. The win improved the Eagles to 8-0 on the season with all eight victories coming by a double-digit margin. The Eagles’ five most recent victories have come by at least a four-touchdown margin as Allen continues to stake its claim as one of the nation’s most dominant football forces.

On this occasion, the Eagles actually found themselves knotted at 7-7 in the first quarter following both teams’ early offensive efficiency. That touchdown was enough to put the Allen defense on notice, as the Eagles stonewalled McKinney until midway through the third period after that initial touchdown.

The opposite was true of Allen, as a 21-7 lead gave way to a 28-7 edge at halftime and a 35-7 lead fewer than two minutes into the second half. Even when McKinney did add its own second touchdown, Allen responded with yet another touchdown of its own.

That’s par for the course for Allen this season, with the Eagles racking up points at a near record clip. Only Allen’s first two opponents — fellow Texas power Cedar Hill and Louisiana’s Evangel Christian Academy — could hold the Eagles to fewer than 35 points in a game.

Given Allen’s efficiency, it might be some time before any other team achieves that feat again.