No. 3 Allen (Texas) takes care of Hebron with dominant, 21-0 third quarter

Texas high school football is so competitive that even the nation’s best teams can find themselves caught in a tight game as early as the first round.

On Friday, even Super 25 No. 3 Allen found itself in a tight face off … for a half. Then the Eagles took control behind quarterback Grant Tisdale, who accounted for five touchdowns in a 48-17 victory against Hebron.

After trailing 7-6 following the first quarter and fighting back to take a 20-10 lead at the half.

Four-star 2019 QB Grant Tisdale (@gmtizz) says good night with this TD pass. Allen 34, Hebron 10 early in the 3rd Q. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/yjr9J20LCx — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland247) November 18, 2017

Allen took control in the third with Allen scoring 14 points in the opening five minutes and adding a third touchdown late in the third to pull away.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the fourth for the final margin of victory, though that was all playing out the string for the Eagles.

There’s little question that Allen has already cast its sights ahead to South Grand Prairie, the Eagles’ opponent in the second round. With a few more plays from the likes of Tisdale and wide receiver Theo Wease, the Eagles will be able to move on again, keeping alive a shot at a Super 25 national title.