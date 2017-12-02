No. 3 Allen uses second-half surge to roll past Arlington Martin

Allen 48

Martin 25

Final pic.twitter.com/I0E4DA3tCd — The Old Coach (@TheOldCoach) December 2, 2017

A first-half fight gave way to a second-half surge for No. 3 Allen (Texas).

After going into the half in Friday night’s Class 6A Division I regional semifinal vs. Arlington Martin with a five-point lead, Allen turned on the jets after halftime to run away with a convincing 48-25 victory.

SCORES: Super 25 Football

The Eagles improved to 13-0, while Martin’s season ends at 11-2.

Leading Allen was Arizona State commit Brock Sturges, who ran for 179 of his 206 yards in the second half of the win at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium. Sturges ran for three TDs on the night. Allen junior Theo Wease, a five-star wide receiver, caught two touchdowns from QB Grant Tisdale while racking up 95 yards on the night.

Allen, who outgained Martin 318-62 after halftime, will face either Midland Lee or Euless Trinity in the regional final next Saturday in Abilene.

For Arlington Martin, tight end Brayden Willis scored two touchdowns.