No. 3 Allen wraps up perfect regular season with 44-28 whitewash of Wylie

It wasn’t quite as dominant as many of Allen’s previous performances, but the Texas superpower’s 44-28 victory against Wylie was still a nice coda to a dominant regular season.

Allen’s win pushed the Eagles to 10-0 heading into the playoffs, a record that keeps the Texas power in contention for a USA TODAY Super 25 national title. On Friday, Allen was led by quarterback Grant Tisdale, who racked up four touchdowns to single-handedly match Wylie’s offensive output.

The final score — and indeed the quarter-by-quarter line score — actually belied the game’s competitiveness. Allen forced three first half turnovers which paved the Eagles’ way to a 35-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Allen opened with both a safety of Wylie and a subsequent touchdown, giving the Eagles a dominant 44-14 lead. Yet instead of fold, that’s precisely when Wylie got going.

Piloted by backup quarterback Stacey Connor, the Pirates cobbled together two more scoring drives, eventually cutting the Eagles lead to 44-28.

That made things closer, but there wasn’t enough time for the Pirates to attempt a final push to even things up. Instead, it was another victory for Allen as the Eagles prepare for the real testing ground to come.