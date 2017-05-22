No. 3 Culver Academy boys lacrosse wins prestigious Inter-Ac Invitational

Culver Academy wins the Inter-Ac Challenge, 9-5. Madronic 4Gs, Jackoboice 3Gs, Schmidt 13 saves. O'Grady 2Gs for Haverford School. pic.twitter.com/8c4gVzpCHn — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) May 21, 2017

Culver Academy (Ind.), ranked No. 3 in the Super 25, won the prestigious Inter-Ac Invitational with a 9-5 win against No. 16 Haverford School (Havertown, Pa.).

Culver repeats as Inter-Ac champion after beating Haverford, 8-7, in last year’s final.

Culver Academy senior Matt Schmidt, a Notre Dame signee, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after stopping 13 shots.

“I’m not making those saves without the defense,” Schmidt told Philly.com. “They put me in a great position to make saves and my goalie coach [Tucker Mizhir] warmed me up today and did a great job getting me where I needed to be all season.”

Earlier in the season, Haverford beat Culver, 8-7, in double overtime. That would be Culver’s only loss. It finished the season at 21-1.

Austin Madronic had four goals and Wheaton Jackoboice had three for Culver.

Haverford rallied to tie the game at 4-4 with 9:51 left in the third quarter before Culver went on a 5-1 run to put the game away.