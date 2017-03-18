No. 3 Memphis East basketball finishes with back-to-back state titles

The celebration begins!! 8 for the @EastMustangs pic.twitter.com/CQ0f1vU5f6 — Memphis East HS (@EastMustangs) March 18, 2017

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Chandler Lawson scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as East won the AAA state title for the second consecutive year Saturday, defeating Southwind 65-45 at the Murphy Center.

Lawson was named the MVP after going 5-for-10 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free throw line. He led four players in double figures. Alex Lomax had 14 and Malcolm Dandridge and Terrance Moss each had 11.

Memphis East is ranked No. 3 in this week’s Super 25.

It’s the eighth state championship for East, more than any other team in Tennessee. They set the record last season when they defeated Cordova to win the title. The Mustangs end the season 36-3.

Memphis East, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, had hoped to finish at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals in New York at the end of March, but the state athletic association rejected their request for a waiver to play beyond the state championships.

Southwind ends the season 33-7.

