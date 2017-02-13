No. 3 Paul VI girls basketball beats No. 2 St. John's in Super 25 showdown

Three weeks after St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) toppled Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) from the top spot in the Super 25 , Paul VI evened the score on its home floor.

Before a packed house, Paul VI posted a 58-54 victory Sunday to take back its position atop the region.

St. John’s had won 68-52 on Jan. 24 to snap Paul VI’s 383-day winning streak.

St. John’s entered Sunday’s game as the No. 2 team in the Super 25; Paul VI was No. 3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) is No. 1.

“Girls’ basketball almost never gets a stage like this,” Paul VI coach Scott Allen told his team before the game, according to The Washington Post. “Enjoy the moment and compete.”

St. John’s (22-2) led by seven in the first quarter and five at halftime.

As detailed by The Post, Paul VI rallied back and had a six-point lead with two minutes left, but Sydney Wood hit a three-pointer with 1:15 remaining to cut the margin to three. St. John’s then fouled, but Paul VI missed the first shot of the one-and-one. That’s when Honesty Scott-Grayson grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She made both shots to ice the victory.

Scott-Grayson, ranked as the No. 11 player in the nation in the Class of 2018, led all scorers with 20 points for Paul VI (24-1). Wood had 19 for St. John’s.