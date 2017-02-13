Menu

No. 3 Paul VI girls basketball beats No. 2 St. John's in Super 25 showdown

11/14/16 5:37:48 PM -- Fairfax, VA, U.S.A -- Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia will be one of our top ranked girls basketball teams. Head coach Scott Allen explains a drlll to members of the girl's basketball team during practice. -- Photo by Rafael Suanes/USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett ORG XMIT: US 135760 Pual VI 11/14/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Paul VI Catholic coach Scott Allen directs his team earlier this season (Photo: Rafael Suanes, USA TODAY Sports)

Three weeks after St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) toppled Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) from the top spot in the Super 25, Paul VI evened the score on its home floor.

Before a packed house, Paul VI posted a 58-54 victory Sunday to take back its position atop the region.

St. John’s had won 68-52 on Jan. 24 to snap Paul VI’s 383-day winning streak.

St. John’s entered Sunday’s game as the No. 2 team in the Super 25; Paul VI was No. 3. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) is No. 1.

“Girls’ basketball almost never gets a stage like this,” Paul VI coach Scott Allen told his team before the game, according to The Washington Post. “Enjoy the moment and compete.”

St. John’s (22-2) led by seven in the first quarter and five at halftime.

As detailed by The Post, Paul VI rallied back and had a six-point lead with two minutes left, but Sydney Wood hit a three-pointer with 1:15 remaining to cut the margin to three. St. John’s then fouled, but Paul VI missed the first shot of the one-and-one. That’s when Honesty Scott-Grayson grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She made both shots to ice the victory.

Scott-Grayson, ranked as the No. 11 player in the nation in the Class of 2018, led all scorers with 20 points for Paul VI (24-1). Wood had 19 for St. John’s.

