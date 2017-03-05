No. 3 Paul VI girls hoops wins 11th consecutive Virginia independent state title

The dynasty continues.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) won its 11th consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I girls’ championship with a 70-49 victory against St. Anne’s-Belfield in Richmond.

“Eleven,” Paul VI coach Scott Allen told The Washington Post. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Paul VI opened up the margin in the second half after leading by six at halftime. According to The Post account, Mikalya Vaughn had 10 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Amira Collins had eight of her 16 in the fourth quarter. Vaughn is 6-3 and Collins is 6-3.

Paul VI finishes 32-2 with both losses coming to St. John’s (Washington, D.C.).

Paul VI was the No. 1 team in the Preseason Super 25 and is No. 3 this week behind Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and St. John’s.