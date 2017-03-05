Menu

girls basketball

No. 3 Paul VI girls hoops wins 11th consecutive Virginia independent state title

11/14/16 7:29:41 PM -- Fairfax, VA, U.S.A -- Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia will be one of our top ranked girls basketball teams. Paul VI girl's basketball head coach talks to members of the team after practice. -- Photo by Rafael Suanes/USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett ORG XMIT: US 135760 Pual VI 11/14/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Paul VI Catholic coach Scott Allen leads his team during an early season practice (Rafael Suanes, USA TODAY Sports)

The dynasty continues.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) won its 11th consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I girls’ championship with a 70-49 victory against St. Anne’s-Belfield in Richmond.

“Eleven,” Paul VI coach Scott Allen told The Washington Post. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Paul VI opened up the margin in the second half after leading by six at halftime. According to The Post account, Mikalya Vaughn had 10 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Amira Collins had eight of her 16 in the fourth quarter. Vaughn is 6-3 and Collins is 6-3.

Paul VI finishes 32-2 with both losses coming to St. John’s (Washington, D.C.).

Paul VI was the No. 1 team in the Preseason Super 25 and is No. 3 this week behind Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and St. John’s.

 

, , , , , , Super 25 

Related News

Latest News