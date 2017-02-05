No. 3 Zionsville ends Jeff's title run

KOKOMO – There are many things that can’t be predicted, and a few that can.

Unfortunately for the Lafayette Jeff girls basketball team, yet another win by Zionsville fell into the latter category.

The Class 4A No. 3 Eagles scored 28 third-quarter points to pull away from the upstart Bronchos 81-58 and claim the Kokomo Sectional title Saturday at Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium.

The loss ended Lafayette Jeff’s first winning season (19-7) since 2009-10.

“Zionsville just keeps coming after you, and coming after you, and coming after you,” Lafayette Jeff coach Andy Baker said. “I’m proud of our girls for staying with them for so long.”

For Zionsville, a win Saturday was anything but a surprise.

The Eagles (25-1) suffered their only loss well before Thanksgiving and have won 22 straight games since then. Zionsville has also outscored its opponents by an average of 28 points per game this year.

Still, it wasn’t clear until the third quarter that Zionsville would claim its second straight sectional title.

Lafayette Jeff battled the Eagles to a 30-30 tie at the 4:40 mark of the second period and trailed 41-32 at halftime. Destinee Cross then opened the third with a basket, cutting the deficit to seven just 15 seconds into the third period.

That was as close as the Bronchos would get.

“In the first half, Jeff shot the lights out — and we were playing well,” Zionsville coach Andy Maguire said. “We were in for a battle. Against Jeff, we thought we needed constant pressure. I think that pressure finally got to them.”

Zionsville answered Cross’ basket with a nine-point spurt that eventually developed into a 14-2 run, after which the Eagles led 55-36. Thanks to its 28-point third-quarter outburst, Zionsville led 69-48.

The Bronchos used a 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to 15 with 5:15 to play, but the Eagles outscored them 10-2 after that.

Maddie Nolan and Rachel McLimore finished with 56 combined points for Zionsville, with Nolan scoring 31.

“I’m proud of the way we played. We didn’t give up,” said Brandi Norton, who led the Bronchos with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“We just tried to stay with it. We knew who they were and we knew how many games they won. They’re beatable. We just needed to go hard through all the quarters.”

One thing that could never have been predicted was Lafayette Jeff’s resurgent 2016-17 season and subsequent run at a sectional title — not early on, at least.

The Bronchos lost five of their first six games this year, but went on a remarkable 15-game winning streak and eventually claimed the North Central Conference title.

“I’m only a sophomore, but this season is the best season I’ve seen us play. I know some of the older girls on the team feel the same way,” Norton said. “We became a team this season. No matter, with the season over, as a team we’re always going to be together.”