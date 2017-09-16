No. 4 Allen (Texas) holds off Coppell (Texas), runs regular-season win streak to 47

Coppell (Texas) was the last program to hand Allen (Texas) a regular-season loss, an overtime decision all the way back on Sept. 28, 2012. With Coppell in town Friday night, quarterback Grant Tisdale and the Eagles made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

At a packed Eagle Stadium, Tisdale accounted for 302 total yards and threw for three touchdowns as No. 3 Allen pulled away for a 35-23 win. The Eagles have now rattled off 47 straight regular-season victories.

Additionally, Allen (3-0) improved to 28-0 at the sparkling venue.

With the hosts clinging to a 28-23 lead late, a 9-yard TD run from Brock Sturges (19 att., 157 yds., 2 TDs) with 2:06 to play sealed the win for the Eagles.

Allen RB Brock Sturges with the dagger TD with 2:06 remaining. Allen 35, Coppell 23. #Txhsfb pic.twitter.com/SiwmSy0sf5 — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 16, 2017

Last year, Allen won at Coppell by a 42-20 count. The visiting Cowboys (2-1) were not going down as easily this time around.

Coppell took an early 3-0 lead Caden Davis rocked a 51-yard field goal. Allen quickly countered, though, as Tisdale (10-14, 204 yards, 3 TDs; 98 rushing yards) hit Carson Schleker deep for a 67-yard touchdown connection with 5:48 to go in the first quarter.

👀 Comin' at ya!! 👀 Allen strikes from long range to take a 7-3 lead over Coppell Follow: https://t.co/kKHTjg9TUUpic.twitter.com/zZnQKIBW0y — SportsDayHS (@SportsDayHS) September 16, 2017

Early in the second quarter, however, Coppell grabbed the lead back when quarterback Brady McBride hit Gabe Lemons for a 28-yard score and a 10-7 lead.

That advantage for the visitors was short lived, though. Just two minutes later, Tisdale found Theo Wease (5 rec., 85 yds., 2 TDs) for a 49-yard score to put the hosts back on top, 14-10, with 9:27 still to play in the first half.

Allen QB Grant Tisdale with his second long TD of the game. This time 49 yards to Theo Wease. Allen 14, Coppell 10. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/oqzomm7DED — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 16, 2017

A 27-yard field goal by Davis would cut the Cowboys’ deficit to 14-13.

Sturges scored from 27 yards out before the half ended to push the advantage to 21-13.

Allen finding its rhythm on offense. Brock Sturges with the TD. Allen 21, Coppell 13. 2Q 2:36 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Lqs2UttQFb — Michael Florek (@michaelflorek) September 16, 2017

After the break, a 1-yard TD run from Coppell’s Brady McBride made it 20-21. That score held until there was 1:07 to play in the third quarter, when Wease hauled in a 31-yard Tisdale pass for the TD that made it 28-20. Davis added his third field goal of the night to cut the deficit to 28-23, but the Cowboys got no closer before Sturges locked it away.

Allen is off next week before hosting Boyd (McKinney, Texas) on Sept. 29.