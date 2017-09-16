No. 4 Allen (Texas) holds off Coppell (Texas), runs regular-season win streak to 47

Coppell (Texas) was the last program to hand Allen (Texas) a regular-season loss, an overtime decision all the way back on Sept. 28, 2012. With Coppell in town Friday night, quarterback Grant Tisdale and the Eagles made sure history didn’t repeat itself.
At a packed Eagle Stadium, Tisdale accounted for 302 total yards and threw for three touchdowns as No. 3 Allen pulled away for a 35-23 win. The Eagles have now rattled off 47 straight regular-season victories.
Additionally, Allen (3-0) improved to 28-0 at the sparkling venue.
With the hosts clinging to a 28-23 lead late, a 9-yard TD run from Brock Sturges (19 att., 157 yds., 2 TDs) with 2:06 to play sealed the win for the Eagles.
Last year, Allen won at Coppell by a 42-20 count. The visiting Cowboys (2-1) were not going down as easily this time around.
Coppell took an early 3-0 lead Caden Davis rocked a 51-yard field goal. Allen quickly countered, though, as Tisdale (10-14, 204 yards, 3 TDs; 98 rushing yards) hit Carson Schleker deep for a 67-yard touchdown connection with 5:48 to go in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, however, Coppell grabbed the lead back when quarterback Brady McBride hit Gabe Lemons for a 28-yard score and a 10-7 lead.
That advantage for the visitors was short lived, though. Just two minutes later, Tisdale found Theo Wease (5 rec., 85 yds., 2 TDs) for a 49-yard score to put the hosts back on top, 14-10, with 9:27 still to play in the first half.
A 27-yard field goal by Davis would cut the Cowboys’ deficit to 14-13.
Sturges scored from 27 yards out before the half ended to push the advantage to 21-13.
After the break, a 1-yard TD run from Coppell’s Brady McBride made it 20-21. That score held until there was 1:07 to play in the third quarter, when Wease hauled in a 31-yard Tisdale pass for the TD that made it 28-20. Davis added his third field goal of the night to cut the deficit to 28-23, but the Cowboys got no closer before Sturges locked it away.
Allen is off next week before hosting Boyd (McKinney, Texas) on Sept. 29.