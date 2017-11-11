No. 4 American Heritage (Fla.) blanks Merritt Island in postseason opener

30 minutes until kickoff against Merritt Island in the regional quarterfinal! #JourneyBegins pic.twitter.com/2aGOzqpFi0 — American Heritage (@AH__Athletics) November 11, 2017

Even on a rainy night, No. 4 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) had no trouble carrying its explosive offense and dominant defense into the postseason Friday night.

In a Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal game, the Patriots posted their third straight shutout with a 42-0 romp over Merritt Island.

In their last three games, the defending state champion Patriots (9-0) have outscored opponents 123-0.

Vanderbilt running back commit Miles Jones (2 TDs) got Heritage on the board first with a 49-yard rushing TD, and senior Jordan Johnson followed that up with a TD of his own to make it 13-0. Junior running back Tyler Jones then got in on the act with a rushing TD of his own, increasing the lead over Merritt Island (6-4) to 19-0.

Tyler Jones ran for his second TD of the night to start the second quarter, a 7-yard jaunt that increased the advantage to 25-0. The Patriots went to the half up 35-0 after another Miles Jones score.

American Heritage is cruising. Vandy commit @milesjones2018 scores and the Patriots lead Merritt Island, 35-0. pic.twitter.com/s6R0oO0MBY — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 11, 2017

Miami DT commit @NJS_ERA sacks the QB and runs straight to the locker room. American Heritage leads 35-0 at halftime. #Canes #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/QJDG7SRtbe — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 11, 2017

Junior Brandon Cohen added a rushing TD to cap the scoring.

American Heritage’s next step in its title defense is a Class 5A Regional Semifinal next Friday against the Bishop Moore/Westwood winner.