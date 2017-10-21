No. 4 American Heritage (Fla.) rolls past Miami Jackson, 47-9, moves to 6-0 on season

The American Heritage (Fla.) Patriots have been through plenty off the field this season. A hurricane displaced the team and flooded its entire facility, leading to a game postponement and a fog of uncertainty around the program.

On the field, things couldn’t go much more smoothly. That trend continued on Friday, with the Patriots rushing out to a 30-9 second quarter lead and cruising to an eventual 47-9 rout of Miami Jackson. The victory pushed American Heritage to 6-0, with only two of those victories coming via scorelines where the final tally was within one possession.

Against Jackson, quarterback Cameron Smith scored on a pair of first quarter quarterback sneaks, running back Miles Jones scored on both a touchdown run and reception and the Patriots used offensive bursts to thoroughly dominate an overmatched Jackson squad,

In a testament to the Patriots’ overwhelming bounty of talent, both Florida head coach Jim McIlwain and Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker took in the game, likely to get an up close and personal look at the likes of Patrick Surtain Jr., five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, four-star wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, and four-star defensive end Andrew Chatfield, among others.

McIlwain and Tucker got a show, and it certainly won’t have put them off any of the players they came to watch.