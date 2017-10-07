No. 4 American Heritage (Fla.) rolls to 42-3 rout of Stranahan (Fla.)

So much for competitiveness in district. American Heritage is making a mockery of that concept.

American Heritage, the No. 4 ranked squad in the USA TODAY Super 25, was limited to just a 7-3 lead after one quarter, but then got rolling in a 42-3 rout of Stranahan. The Patriots grabbed a 14-3 lead on a touchdown pass from Edwin Rhodes to Beau Johnson and broke the game open with an interception returned for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the opening half.

From there it was mostly cruise control as American Heritage added a touchdown in the third and two in the fourth to nab a one-sided victory and improve to 5-0.

The Patriots are still finding their footing after missing a pair of games due to Hurricane Irma’s impact on South Florida. That included the complete submerging of American Heritage’s football facilities.

From the looks of the most recent result, the Patriots might be a lot closer to full steam than anyone expected.