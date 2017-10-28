No. 4 American Heritage (Fla.) rolls to homecoming shutout of Hallandale

Just about an hour from gametime…let's go Patriots!! pic.twitter.com/Dt4adm20rQ — American Heritage (@AH__Athletics) October 27, 2017

A season that began with much uncertainty has yielded one sure fact – the American Heritage (Fla.) football team is dominant.

Displaced by a hurricane early in the year, the No. 4 Patriots continued to prove that they themselves are a force to be reckoned with in a 44-0 rout of Hallandale Friday night.

On homecoming night, American Heritage (7-0) raced out to a 37-0 halftime lead en route to the convincing victory over the visiting Chargers (2-7).

After forcing an early safety on a Hallandale punt to go up 2-0, the Patriots then scored on offense when quarterback Cameron Smith hit four-star wide receiver Anthony Schwartz for a 46-yard TD pass that made it 9-0 with the extra point.

Senior running back Miles Jones, a Vanderbilt commit, scored from 40 yards out with about 11 minutes to go in the second quarter to increase the advantage to 23-0. An interception return for a touchdown by five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell increased the advantage to 30-0, and a 2-yard TD run by Smith made it 37-0 at the half.

Running back Jordan Johnson scored from a yard out in the third quarter to cap the scoring in the shutout win.

American Heritage hosts Coconut Creek next Friday.