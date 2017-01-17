No. 4 Centennial girls down No. 2 Clovis West in Top 5 showdown

Our national schedule is complete. From DC to the Nike TOC & finally NorCal. This team is TOUGH! Thank you all for your support! #REPVEGAS 🐶 pic.twitter.com/3okWJ44Ncp — Centennial HS GBB (@centennialgbb) January 16, 2017

In a showdown between Top 5 teams in the Super 25, No. 4 Centennial (Las Vegas) rolled to a dominating 70-46 victory against No. 2 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) on Monday in the Martin Luther King Jr Showcase in Stockton, Calif.

The result was far different than Clovis West’s 57-42 victory in the second round at the Nike Tournament of Champions in late December in Phoenix.

On Monday, Mel Isbell lead Centennial with 17 points and six rebounds. Jayden Eggleston had 12 points and eight rebounds. Justice Ethridge had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists; Aja Phoumiphat added 11 points; Pam Wilmore posted six points, nine assists and seven rebounds; and Sam Thomas had seven points, four steals and three rebounds.

In both meetings, the team that jumped to the early lead ended up with the victory.

On Monday, Centennial (15-2) took a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and was ahead 38-16 at halftime. The margin pushed to 51-28 after three quarters.

In Phoenix, Clovis West (15-2) had a 14-4 edge after the first quarter and a 35-16 lead at halftime.

Centennial heads back to Nevada with two wins against ranked teams at the event after beating No. 19 St. Mary’s (Stockton), 68-65, on Saturday.