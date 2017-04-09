No. 4 overall recruit Jackson Carman leads four Opening Finals invites in Cleveland

The Opening Regional rolled into the Cleveland Browns’ facility in Ohio on Sunday and four players received invitations to The Opening Final in July in Oregon.

The headliner is offensive lineman Jackson Carman from Fairfield, Ohio, who is ranked No. 4 in the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2018. Carman is 6-6 and 285 pounds and has 40 reported offers. Most expect him to land at Ohio State, but he recently tweeted that Clemson was his leader.

Ohio State commit Jaelen Gill, who is listed as a running back or an athlete depending on the rankings, also received an invite. Gill, ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back by 247Sports, committed to Ohio State in March.

Tyrone Sampson Jr. was the lone non-Ohio player to earn an invitation. Sampson, from East English Village Prep in Michigan, is ranked as the No. 2 center by the 247Sports Composite.

Tyreke Smith, a defensive end from Cleveland Heights (Cleveland), represented the defense. At 6-3 and 260 pounds, he has 35 reported offers and is ranked among the top 10 players at his position.