No. 4 Santiam defeats No. 1 W. Mennonite to reach 2A boys title game

PENDLETON – Julian Downey has an opportunity to end his high school basketball career with another state championship.

But this one would be with Santiam High School in the OSAA Class 2A boys state tournament.

Downey, who played three years at Silverton and was part of the Foxes’ 5A state championship team in 2015, had a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 4 seed Santiam rolled to a 53-33 victory over No. 1 seed Western Mennonite in the state semifinals Friday at Pendleton Convention Center.

The Wolverines (22-4) play the winner between No. 2 seed Stanfield and No. 6 seed Life Christian in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Downey grew up in Santiam and his family moved back to the area for his senior year.

“It feels great, especially (playing) with my younger brother (Jonah). It means a lot to me,” said Downey, a senior guard who was named Tri-River Conference Player of the Year this season. “Basically everyone I’m playing with has been my best friends since like first grade.”

Western Mennonite (25-5) defeated Santiam in two of their previous three meetings this season, including a 57-55 win in the Tri-River playoff championship game.

But in the game that mattered most, Santiam was in control from the outset and never trailed.

Senior forward Noah Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right wing moments before the third quarter buzzer, extending the Wolverines’ lead to 33-22.

Julian Downey converted a 3-pointer, and had a no-look pass to senior guard/forward Austin Fawcett for an assist and a 38-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. Western Mennonite never got back in the game.

“We played really strong defense like we always do against them,” Santiam coach J.D. Hill said. “They just never really got that confidence going being down 10-plus points a lot of the game.”

There was reason to believe the state semifinal matchup would be closely contested because the three previous games between Santiam and Western Mennonite had been decided by a total of 10 points.

Western Mennonite plays in the 3rd/5th place game against the loser of the second semifinal game between Life Christian and Stanfield, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

“All of us came in looking to win a state championship,” said Western Mennonite sophomore guard Johnny Williams, who scored eight points. “Now that we can’t do that we’re just playing for three guys, and that’s Simeon (Hess), Drew (Berkey) and Camryn (Roth), those are our seniors.”

Fawcett joined Julian Downey in double figures with 13 points. Jonah Downey, a sophomore guard, added eight points.

Freshman guard/post Payton Richardson led the Pioneers with nine points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“They came out hot and we had a hard time making our shots,” Williams said.

Western Mennonite was 13 of 47 from the field (27.7 percent) and just 2 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Santiam shot 47.2 percent (17 of 36) and converted 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Wolverines also had a 33-23 advantage on the boards.

SANTIAM 53, WESTERN MENNONITE 33

Santiam: 11-12-10-20 – 53

W. Menn: 8-5-9-11 – 33

Santiam: Julian Downey 16, A. Fawcett 13, Jonah Downey 8, J. Fawcett 7, Butler 7, Ballard 2, Nicot, Casner, Whitmire.

W. Menn: Richardson 9, Williams 8, Nicoli 7, Hess 4, Rush 2, M. Hull 2, K Hull 1, Berkey, C. Roth, J. Roth, Nofziger, Martin.