No. 4 South Pointe locks up top-5 spot with South Carolina 4A state title

The South Pointe Stallions have won four consecutive South Carolina Class 4A state titles. This one all but mathematically ensures they finish among the top five teams in the nation.

Here are some highlights from that South Pointe/Hartsville matchup, all courtesy of @curtisgraham328 who was in Columbia all day!

Great season regardless for the Red Foxes! pic.twitter.com/b1bSCHzSJJ — Chris Parks (@ChrisParksWBTW) December 3, 2017

Currently ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY Super 25, South Pointe rolled to a 38-14 victory against Hartsville, locking up the state title with a breakaway victory that was never in doubt after an initial spunky fight back from Hartsville pulled the Red Foxes within 14-7 in the second quarter.

South Pointe’s victory makes it just the sixth program in state history to capture four consecutive titles. As South Pointe head coach Strait Herron told the Herald Online, the promise of that eternal legacy provided ample motivation for his team’s preparations.

“That was the motivation for this week,” Herron told the Herald Online. “We want to be known as the best in South Carolina. So we had to come out tonight and finish this season and have a great performance.”

CONGRATULATIONS to South Pointe – 38-7 winners over Hartsville to win their 4th straight @schslsports championships! 🥇🏆🏈💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/AsolUm0tHf — Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) December 3, 2017

Perhaps fittingly, four different Stallions scored South Pointe’s five touchdowns, with just Maurice Potter landing on the box score twice.

The victory puts South Pointe in the company of all-time greats on multiple fronts; not only are the stallions back-to-back-to-back-to-back state champions, but their 20 consecutive state playoff victories also rank among the best streaks in state history.