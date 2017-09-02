No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) rolls past Piper

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) used its defense to put Piper (Sunrise) away 40-0 on Friday.

It was a far cry from the Raiders’ win last week, a 9-3 victory over then-No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Aquinas’ offense was fine against Piper, but the Raiders got all the points they needed from their defenders.

Counting a preseason win against Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), the Raiders (2-0) have not allowed a touchdown in their first 12 quarters this season.

Aquinas defensive back Jordan Battle returned an interception on the Bengals’ first drive for a 42-yard touchdown.

After a 56-yard touchdown catch by Teriq Phillips, Aquinas (2-0) boosted the lead to 16-0 on a sack. A 44-yard run by Daniel Carter put the Raiders up 26-0 in the second quarter. A 1-yard run by Riley Addison made it 33-0 at the half. Linebacker Rocky Shelton returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown, the Raiders’ third defensive score of the game.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 2002 and Aquinas leads the series 12-1.

The Raiders play host to Flanagan (Pembroke Pines) next Friday. Piper (0-2) plays host to Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes).