No. 4 West Salem defeats No. 7 McNary, 56-47

In a Greater Valley Conference boys basketball matchup between Top 10 teams, No. 7 McNary at No 4 West Salem figured to be a close game.

The game lived up to its billing.

West Salem (9-2, 2-1 GVC) led nearly the entire way and pulled away down the stretch for a 56-47 victory Friday on the Titans’ home court.

McNary (10-2, 3-1) closed to 35-34 early in the fourth quarter, but Kyle Greeley and Jordan Lind scored on inside buckets, and Tyke Thompson’s three-point play culminated a 7-0 run to give West Salem a 42-34 advantage with 3:39 remaining.

“We held out lead well and finished strong,” said Thompson, who scored 11 points.

West Salem converted 9 of 10 free throws in the final 2:25 to maintain its lead.

Cade Goff and Chandler Cavell led McNary with 13 points apiece.

“It was like five, seven points the whole time,” Goff said. “You’ve really gotta grind and take care of every possession. We definitely had too many turnovers.”

Greeley paced the Titans with 14 points and Josh Bailey added 11.

Both teams struggled to make shots from the perimeter, but credit the defenses.

“I expected a close, tight basketball game,” West Salem coach Travis Myers said. “But as far as both teams not shooting well, not so much.”

The Titans host Sprague on Tuesday, and McNary will be at No. 11 McKay.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6726 or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

MCNARY – 7-11-14-15 – 47

W. SALEM – 15-7-13-21 – 56

MCNARY – Goff 13, Cavell 13, Ismay 10, A. Harvey 6, Neitzel 3, Garvey 2

W. SALEM – Greeley 14, Bailey 12, Thompson 11, Lind 8, Bulgin 6, Oliver 3, Roberson 2