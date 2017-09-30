No. 5 Allen (Texas) can't be stopped in rout of McKinney Boyd

At a packed Eagle Stadium, No. 5 Allen (Texas) did what it always does in the sparkling venue – it won. And as is so often the case, this one was never in doubt.

In the District 6-6A opener for both teams, the Eagles rolled past McKinney (Texas) Boyd in a 61-10 decision.

Allen (4-0) has now rattled off 48 straight regular-season victories. Additionally, the Eagles improved to a perfect 29-0 at Eagle Stadium.

At the half Friday night, Allen led 49-3 thanks in large part to quarterback Grant Tisdale’s 12-of-16 passing with three touchdowns, two to Carson Schleker. Running back Brock Sturges added three rushing scores, and all three players were only in for less than half the contest.

Taj Bickham returned Boyd punts inside the 10-yard line on the Eagles’ first and third scores of the night for Allen, which led 35-0 mere seconds into the second quarter against Boyd (1-3).

Next up for Allen is its first road game of the season, a visit to Plano West next Thursday night.