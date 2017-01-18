No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) dominates again for 54th win in a row

No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) kept the show going with a 106-54 victory against Upland on Tuesday night to run its winning streak to 54 games.

LaMelo Ball had 29 points and Eli Scott had 21 points and 15 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks.

LiAngelo Ball, who missed the Huskies’ last game with an ankle injury, returned and had 21 points. Andre Ball, who has a shoulder injury, remained sidelined.

Chino Hills led 68-29 at halftime.

The Huskies tied a state record with 18 games of 100 or more points. They have nine thus far this season.