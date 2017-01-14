No. 5 Chino Hills pushes winning streak to 53 games

Etiwanda kept things close and trailed by only two points with two minutes remaining, but Chino Hills (Calif.) again prevailed for a 72-67 victory to run its winning streak to 53 games.

The No. 5 Huskies were without Andre Ball (shoulder) and LiAngelo Ball (ankle), although LiAngelo is expected back next week, according to Michelle Gardner of the Daily Bulletin. He was injured in Tuesday’s victory against Damien.

Eli Scott led Chino with 26 points and LaMelo Ball had 16 points.

With four minutes remaining, Eitwanda cut the lead to 60-58 on a basket by Miles Oliver, but Chino Hills scored the next five points to make it 65-58.

Then, Oliver’s two free throws cut the lead to 67-65 with 2:19 remaining. Chino Hills then scored the next five again, including a three-pointer by Phaquan Davis, for the win.