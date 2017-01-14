Menu

No. 5 Chino Hills pushes winning streak to 53 games

12/16/2016 3:46:56 PM -- Las Vegas, NV, U.S.A -- Chino Hills Huskies guard LaMelo Ball (1) walks towards the bench after fouling out of a game against the Clark Chargers on the second day of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School. Chino Hills won the game 91-87. Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett ORG XMIT: US 135848 Tark Classic 12/16/20 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Chino Hills guard LaMelo Ball helped push the Huskies to victory (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports)

Etiwanda kept things close and trailed by only two points with two minutes remaining, but Chino Hills (Calif.) again prevailed for a 72-67 victory to run its winning streak to 53 games.

The No. 5 Huskies were without Andre Ball (shoulder) and LiAngelo Ball (ankle), although LiAngelo is expected back next week, according to Michelle Gardner of the Daily Bulletin. He was injured in Tuesday’s victory against Damien.

Eli Scott led Chino with 26 points and LaMelo Ball had 16 points.

With four minutes remaining, Eitwanda cut the lead to 60-58 on a basket by Miles Oliver, but Chino Hills scored the next five points to make it 65-58.

Then, Oliver’s two free throws cut the lead to 67-65 with 2:19 remaining. Chino Hills then scored the next five again, including a three-pointer by Phaquan Davis, for the win.

 

 

 

