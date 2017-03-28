No. 5 Clovis West (Calif.) wins state title, South Shore (N.Y.) only new team in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Sarah Bates had 12 points, including 11 in a row in the fourth quarter to lead No. 5 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) to a 44-40 defeat of then-No. 10 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) for the state Open Division championship.

The top four remain unchanged, with Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), St. John’s College (Washington D.C.), Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), and Centennial (Las Vegas) leading the way.

With the narrow win, Clovis West (34-2) retained the No. 5 spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings. Only one new team cracked the Super 25 as South Shore (Brookyn, N.Y.) is the new No. 25 after winning the New York Federation AA title.

The Vikings (25-4) went 2-0 for the week. Selena Philoxy had 19 points in a 59-31 defeat of Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica) in the state Federation AA championship and Earlette Scott had 28 points in a 58-53 defeat of Long Island Lutheran (Brookville) in a Federation semifinal.

Former No. 20 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) is the only Super 25 team to fall out of the rankings. The Tigers (28-2) lost in the state 6A championship.

There’s only one more set of rankings for the season, but there could be big changes as four ranked teams play in the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals beginning Thursday in Middle Village, N.Y.