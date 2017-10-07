No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) cruises to convincing win at Westwood (S.C.)

Junior Joe Ervin scored two early touchdowns and senior quarterback Derion Kendrick ran for a score and threw for another as No. 5 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) continued to roll with a 48-7 win over host Westwood (Blythewood, S.C.).

SCORES: Super 25 Football

Ervin found paydirt on runs of 22 and eight yards in the first quarter. In the second, Marice Whitlock broke a 53-yard TD run to increase the lead to 21-0 after the B.T. Potter extra point. After a B.J. Davis interception, Kendrick – a Clemson wide receiver commit – called his own number and scored from eight yards oto make it 28-0.

A 35-yard Potter field goal made it 31-0 at the half, and South Pointe (7-0) left little doubt afterward.

In the second half, Josh McClure returned a fumble 45 yards for a score and junior Scott Robinson collected a 42-yard TD reception from Kendrick. Potter closed out the Stallion scoring with a long 45-yard field goal, while a late score from the hosts spoiled the shutout bid.

The Stallions, who are scoring a staggering average of 42.7 points a contest while allowing just 9.8, host Lancaster (S.C.) next Friday.