No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) dominates Greer to reach fourth straight state final

On the surface, it appeared No. 5 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) would have its hands full when it traveled to Greer for a Class 4A state semifinal. Despite being undefeated, the three-time defending state champion Stallions had to go to the home of a one-loss team if it wanted to keep hopes of four straight state titles alive.

In the end, though, the Stallions did what they have done all year, which is start hot and continue racking up the points in a thorough 67-21 trouncing. South Pointe (14-0) has now won 25 straight games.

Senior quarterback Derion Kendrick, a four-star Clemson commit as a wide receiver, was as dynamic as ever. The standout senior athlete accounted for a staggering seven touchdowns – five rushing and two passing. On the ground, he ran for 162 yards and those five scores. Through the air, he was 16-for-21 for 240 yards and two TDs.

Junior running back Joe Ervin, running for 186 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Marice Whitlock added 96 yards and a TD, per The Herald.

Scott Robinson Jr. and Steven Gilmore Jr. each had TD reception for the Stallions, who led 20-0 after one, 33-0 at the half and 60-21 after three quarters.

Qua White had two touchdowns for Greer, which finished its season 12-2.

With 673 points on the year and still one game to play, the Stallions broke the school record set by the 2008 state champions.

In the postseason, South Pointe has now outscored its postseason foes by a 227-38 count.

The Stallions will attempt to finish a perfect season with a fourth straight state title when it plays Hartsville (37-20 winners over Berkeley) next Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s S.C. Class 4A final. The game will be played at the University of South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium.