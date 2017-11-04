No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) dominates in postseason opener

The regular season yielded few tests for the No. 5 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) football team.

Its postseason opener Friday night was not much different.

As they have done all year, the Stallions got out to a hot start and cruised to a 67-14 victory over Midland Valley (Graniteville, S.C.) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Stallions are 11-0 after the latest step in their bid to defend their state title.

SCORES: Super 25 Football

The Stallions rolled out to a 47-0 halftime lead, and the rest of the contest was a formality.

Junior running back Joe Ervin ran for three touchdowns and threw a jump pass for a TD in the romp. Fresh off being voted Super 25 Top Star, senior quarterback Derion Kendrick (a four-star Clemson commit as a wide receiver) threw for a score and ran for a score in the victory. Seven different South Pointe players scored touchdowns on the night.

Aside from a tight 33-27 win at Buford (Ga.) on Sept. 15, each of South Pointe’s other wins has come by a margin of at least 14 points.

South Pointe will play the winner of Union County/ Belton-Honea Path in a second-round game next Friday night.