No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) leaves no doubt in rout of Richland Northeast

In its bid to remain undefeated as the postseason nears, No. 5 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) did not let its foot off the gas pedal in a 61-3 rout of host Richland Northeast (Columbia, S.C.).

Friday night’s decision marked the eighth blowout in nine contests for defending 4A state champion South Pointe (9-0), which entered the game having scored 43 points an outing while allowing an average of just 9.9. Aside from a tight 33-27 win at Buford (Ga.) on Sept. 15, each of South Pointe’s wins have come by a margin of at least 25 points.

Junior running back Marice Whitlock got matters started with a TD run at 10:46 of the first quarter. Four minutes later, senior Scott Robinson returned a punt 68 yards for a score to make it 14-0. Richland Northeast was able to contain the Stallions into the second quarter, until a TD from senior wide receiver Steven Gilmore increased the lead to 21-0 after another extra point from senior B.T. Potter.

Senior quarterback Derion Kendrick, a four-star Clemson commit as a wide receiver, found junior wide receiver Isaac Ross for the TD before half to increase the advantage to 28-0.

A field goal from Richland Northeast (3-6) before half got the visitors on the board. The Stallions kept pouring it on, though, as two touchdown runs from junior running back Joe Ervin and one from Kendrick increased the lead to 49-3 early in the fourth quarter. Senior running back James McKinney scored a late TD, and a fumble return for a TD by the Stallions closed out the scoring.

The climb toward another state title continues for the Stallions next Friday with a big home game to close the regular season against 8-1 York.