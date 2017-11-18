No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) shuts out Eastside, has outscored playoff foes 160-17

Playoffs are supposed to get more difficult as the rounds increase. Not for Super 25 No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.).

The Stallions won their third South Carolina playoff game in as many attempts by shutting out Eastside, 48-0. The game was a third-straight blowout victory and the first shut out of the postseason for South Pointe.

FINAL: South Pointe defeats the Eastside Eagles 48-0 in the third round of the SC 4A Playoffs. STALLIONS WIN!! The Stallions will travel to face Greer for the Upper State Championship next week. @SPiNwired_ @sphs_studentsec pic.twitter.com/FPPPhQo2xA — South Pointe H.S. (@SPHSstallions) November 18, 2017

Combined, South Pointe has outscored its three vanquished playoff foes 160-17, with 14 of those points coming in a 67-14 playoff opening victory (against Midland Valley).

On Friday, the Stallions jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, added two more touchdowns to hold a 35-0 edge at the half then cruised to the one-sided victory in the second half. There was no fightback from Eastside, as one might expect for a team trailing by five touchdowns at the half.

For South Pointe, the next step is an Upper State Championship matchup at Greer a week on. The Yellowjackets enter the game 12-1, just one game behind South Pointe following a 47-15 victory against Greenville on Friday.