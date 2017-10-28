No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) throttles York to win region title, go into playoffs unbeaten

In a season of games that were all but over at halftime, No. 5 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) was faced with what looked like its toughest test yet when York came to town Friday night with the Region 3-4A title on the line.

As they have done all year, though, the Stallions proved to be too resilient in a 41-27 victory. The Stallions finish the regular season 10-0 in their bid to defend their 4A state title.

SCORES: Super 25 Football

After leading 41-14 with 7:34 to play Friday night, South Pointe (10-0) withstood late back-to-back scores by York (8-2) to hold on for the win.

Senior quarterback Derion Kendrick, a four-star Clemson commit as a wide receiver, finished the night with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

Friday night’s victory marked South Pointe’s closest margin of victory within South Carolina this fall. Aside from a tight 33-27 win at Buford (Ga.) on Sept. 15, each of South Pointe’s other wins had come by a margin of at least 25 points.

South Pointe will host Midland Valley (Graniteville, S.C.) in a playoff game next Friday night.