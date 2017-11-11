No. 5 South Pointe (S.C.) uses big second half to rout Belton-Honea Path

Much like in last year’s run to a state championship, No. 5 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) did not leave its dominating ways in the regular season.

After getting off to an uncharacteristically slow start in its Class 4A second-round game against Belton-Honea Path, the Stallions rebounded in a big way to come away with a 45-3 victory.

Senior quarterback Derion Kendrick, a four-star Clemson commit as a wide receiver, ran for two scores and passed for another in the victory. The Stallions (12-0) led just 17-3 at the half, but outscored Belton-Honea Path (10-3) by a 28-0 count after the break.

Also scoring TDs for South Pointe were Isaac Ross, Joe Ervin, Marice Whitlock and Steve Gilmore.

The Stallions move on to the Class 4A third round next Friday, where they will face Eastside (Taylors, S.C.).