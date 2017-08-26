No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas beats No. 3 St. John Bosco in overtime

FORT LAUDERDALE — Linebacker Nik Bonitto capped a stellar night with a tackle for loss on the final play of the game, leading host St. Thomas Aquinas to a 9-3 overtime and season-opening win against St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) on Friday night.

The Raiders, ranked fifth in the Super 25 , will likely move up in the polls after outlasting No. 3 Bosco in a nationally televised game that was part of the annual GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff.

On the first possession of overtime, Aquinas quarterback Curt Casteel scored on a one-yard sneak for the game’s only touchdown. The extra point was missed wide right.

Bosco quarterback Re-Al Mitchell nearly threw a touchdown pass on the next play, but Aquinas was able to break it up. And, on a fourth-down flea flicker, Bonitto ran the play out of bounds to end the game.

St. Thomas Aquinas wins! Defense hold in overtime as the Raiders top St. John Bosco 9-3. What a game. @STA_Football pic.twitter.com/phWDU6ysty — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) August 26, 2017

Bonitto, who is undeclared on college but has been linked to Louisville, also had a sack and two other tackles for losses – all of those plays breaking up drives. In fact, one of the tackles for loss was on a first-and-goal run from the one-yard line.

The other Aquinas star of the night was cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who gave up nothing on pass plays, set the edge on running plays and had an interception. He also blocked a field goal.

Aquinas opened the scoring with a 37-yard, first-quarter field goal by Billy McConnell. The score was set up when a deflected Bosco pass was intercepted by Aquinas safety Adetutu Daranijo. Aquinas then reached the Bosco 10, but the nine-play drive stalled when Casteel was sacked twice in a row.

Bosco had a chance to tie the score in the second quarter, driving to the Aquinas 17. But on third-and-1, Bonitto burst through the Bosco line for a TFL, resulting in a missing field goal on the next play.

On the last drive of the half, Bosco had a pair of scoring opportunities. First, Bosco’s Josh Delgado nearly came up with a Mitchell pass in the end zone. The pass went off his hands, but Aquinas’ Daranijo was whistled for interference. Then a hit by safety Jordan Battle broke up a near-completion play at the Aquinas 3.

There was just 160 yards of total offense in the first half, including 111 by Aquinas.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bosco tied the score 3-3 on a 25-yard field goal by James Duchesne. Bosco had a first-and-goal at the Aquinas one, making the field goal a bit of a letdown.

On the next possession, Casteel couldn’t get a handoff to his running back cleanly, allowing Bosco to pounce on a fumble 25 yards from the end zone.

But Aquinas held again as Battle picked off an overthrown Mitchell pass.

Duchesne had a chance to give Bosco the lead with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter, but his 35-yard field goal attempt knuckled and missed way left.