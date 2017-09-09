No. 6 De La Salle (Calif.) takes care of St. Francis in tune up for Bishop Gorman showdown

It would have been easy for traditional Bay Area power De La Salle — No. 6 in the current USA TODAY Super 25 — to overlook St. Francis. Instead, the Spartans did what they always do: They recognized an overmatched opponent and then executed to ensure they won with ease.

De La Salle cruised to a 31-7 victory in a game that was most notable for its halftime ceremony to honor the 2001 undefeated De La Salle squad. The Spartans led 17-7 at halftime, though they required a pair of turnovers to truly control the game. In fact, the game was even more evenly matched in the first quarter, which finished with the teams tied 7-7.

Two legendary football coaches St. Francis

Ron Calcagno and De La Salle's Bob Ladouceur speak before game @dlsathletics @DarrenSabedra pic.twitter.com/k3BG2H2vYU — Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) September 9, 2017

That’s before the aforementioned pair of fumbles swing the tide in De La Salle’s favor, and the Spartans never looked back. Star De La Salle running back Kairee Robinson punched in the first and third touchdown for the Spartans, who were successful on the ground but struggled to move the ball through the air.

Whether that proves decisive against Gorman remains to be seen. For now, the Spartans have held serve and head to Las Vegas with an undefeated 3-0 record, which is all they could have hoped for.